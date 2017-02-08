A ‘bridge of stars’ connects two of our closest galaxies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sadly it’s not walkable V. Belokurov, D. Erkal and A. Mellinger A bridge of stars connects the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two galaxies that orbit our own Milky Way. The bridge’s brightness has been enhanced in this image. Europe’s Gaia spacecraft has spotted a ‘bridge of stars’ between two dwarf galaxies. The bridge—a halo of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion