Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A lesson from history: Repealing the ACA will make health insurance more expensive

STAT

13 Feb 2017 at 12:29 ET                   
Insurance advisors help people sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on February 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida (AFP Photo/Joe Raedle)

Republicans want to replace the Affordable Care Act with something that President Donald Trump argues will provide “insurance for everybody” with “much lower deductibles.” While he did not give any specifics, history provides deep evidence that Republican alternatives are unlikely to be any more successful, or any less expensive, than those offered under the ACA. More…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Voters brilliantly troll Jason Chaffetz with bills after he accuses them of being paid protesters
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+