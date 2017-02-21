Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A pendant linked to Anne Frank tells story of young Holocaust victim

German Press Agency

21 Feb 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
A picture released in 1959 shows a portrait of Anne Frank who is said to have died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at least a month earlier than her official date of death (AFP Photo/)

The recent discovery of a unique metal pendant at a Nazi death camp has provoked more questions than answers: Who was Karoline Cohn? Did she know Anne Frank? Where and when did she meet her tragic fate? Frankfurt (dpa) – There is no sign or marker to draw attention to the apartment at 30 Merian Street…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
North Carolina Tea Partiers prepare to ‘start killing the hell out of’ Muslims to stop Sharia law
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+