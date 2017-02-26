Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
What Is Bill Paxton’s Cause Of Death?
Bill Paxton has died. The actor, who starred in CBS’ new “Training Day” reboot, was 61. His loved ones revealed that he died during a surgery. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a statement from the family (via People) reads. “A loving…
