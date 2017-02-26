Quantcast

Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

International Business Times

26 Feb 2017 at 11:56 ET                   
Actor Bill Paxton via YouTube

What Is Bill Paxton’s Cause Of Death?

Bill Paxton has died. The actor, who starred in CBS’ new “Training Day” reboot, was 61. His loved ones revealed that he died during a surgery. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a statement from the family (via People) reads. “A loving…

