Alex Jones thinks a ‘Homeland’ character is a conspiracy to make him look crazy

Alex Jones (Photo: screen capture)

A character on the Showtime television show “Homeland” has the right-wing conspiracy website InfoWars up in arms.

The Observer outright calls the character, a talk radio host, “Fake Alex Jones.” The character yells “hoarse accusations” on his show “Real Truth” at the president. He rails against “Chinese communists,” “radical Jihadis” and claims “our borders [have been turned] into swiss cheese”

The character first appears when Peter Quinn, a former CIA officer is listening to the show. Quinn is physically and mentally disabled after he was exposed to sarin gas. InfoWars argued that associating Quinn with “Fake Alex Jones” is a “not so subtle inference is that anyone who listens to Alex Jones is violent and semi-deranged.”

Jones was accused last year of inspiring the armed attack on Comet Ping Pong after one of his listeners heard Jones railing against the establishment with conspiracy theories. Jones defended the conspiracy theory, but later scrubbed his website of any reference to it.

Jones’ site InfoWars thinks that the move by “Homeland” is aimed at getting back into the good graces of liberals, who they assume were miffed about seeing Muslims as terrorists. They also attacked the show by claiming that the season premier opener had lower ratings.

(READ MORE: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones: My audience is ‘the teeth’ of Trump’s ‘information warfare’ campaign)

“In the plot of the show ‘Homeland,’ I’m saying that somebody did a bomb threat who didn’t and I’m trying to frame people and I’m the villain,” Jones said.

After calling it “not a very good imitation,” Jones admitted that some people actually think he’s on the show now.

According to InfoWars, this is proof that their site is becoming part of the culture and that the establishment is running scared. They think that since young people don’t watch TV news they’re working to establish these characterizations as part of propaganda against the right-wing.