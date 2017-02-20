Alex Salmond: Beware Donald Trump’s grudges
Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has said that Britain should not “underestimate” President Donald Trump’s ability to hold a grievance as the country prepares to negotiate a trade deal with him. Salmond, who led Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and dealt with Trump on issues relating to his golf courses in the country, said during…
