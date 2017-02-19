Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

American presidents lead interesting lives

International Business Times

19 Feb 2017 at 11:35 ET                   
Presidents Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, George Herbert Walker Bush, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter at the dedication of the Reagan Presidential Library (Left to right) in 1991 [Wikipedia Commons]

Monday is Presidents Day, and whether or not they support the United States’ current commander-in-chief, most Americans are likely happy to have a three-day weekend. Presidents Day, which specifically honors George Washington’s and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, is held annually on the third Monday of February. It’s a federal holiday, meaning many government facilities are closed and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Limbaugh says Trump at disadvantage by being white: Obama’s blackness got him ‘everything he wanted’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+