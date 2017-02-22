Amnesty International: Trump’s ‘poisonous’ rhetoric led to divisive politics
The Amnesty International 2016/17 annual report — “The state of the world’s human rights” — released Wednesday said President Donald Trump’s “poisonous” rhetoric during his campaign to win the presidential election has led a global trend toward increasingly divisive politics in 2016. “Donald Trump’s poisonous campaign rhetoric exemplifies a global trend towards angrier and more divisive…
