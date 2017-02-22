An old Army friend dishes on National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Herbert Raymond “H.R.” McMaster has been picked to serve as President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser. The active duty 3-star Army general is expected to have a relatively easy confirmation process, as he is widely respected in Congress. “H.R. is the most bull-headed, nicest, smartest, most ego-free person I think I have ever met,” says…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion