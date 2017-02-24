Quantcast

Ancient blob of glowing gas baffles astronomers

International Business Times

24 Feb 2017 at 08:15 ET                   
Slug Nebula

Nearly 10 billion light-years from Earth lies a structure that has left astronomers baffled. The blob of gas, named MAMMOTH-1, is glowing brightly, even though there is no discernable source illuminating it. MAMMOTH-1 is a nebula that lies in an overdense protocluster of ancient galaxies. It belongs to a class of objects known as enormous Lyman-alpha…

