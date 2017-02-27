Anti-terrorism chief says ISIS plans IRA-Style attacks in UK
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Islamic State group has been planning a series of attacks targeting cities across the U.K. in a militant campaign reminiscent of the Irish Republican Army’s (IRA) pro-independence offensive decades ago, the country’s new anti-terrorism chief told The Telegraph in an interview published Sunday. Max Hill, a lawyer who was named the head of the U.K.’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion