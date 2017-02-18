Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Are Republicans killing energy jobs?

International Business Times

18 Feb 2017 at 09:24 ET                   
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt (Screenshot)

The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt, the attorney general from Oklahoma and climate change skeptic, to head the Environmental Protection Agency Friday afternoon. Pruitt’s confirmation from a majority-GOP Senate is the latest move from Republicans that has environmental advocates worried about efforts to ignore climate change and kill potential renewable energy jobs. That fear had been stoked…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Presidential historian predicts Trump’s term will last less than 200 days — the second shortest ever
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+