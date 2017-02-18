Are Republicans killing energy jobs?
The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt, the attorney general from Oklahoma and climate change skeptic, to head the Environmental Protection Agency Friday afternoon. Pruitt’s confirmation from a majority-GOP Senate is the latest move from Republicans that has environmental advocates worried about efforts to ignore climate change and kill potential renewable energy jobs. That fear had been stoked…
