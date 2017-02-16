‘Are you f*cking kidding me?’: Colbert tears into Trump over his campaign’s contact with Russia

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday tore into Donald Trump over reports that the president’s aides kept in “constant touch” with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election, at one point asking, “are you f*cking kidding me?”

After thanking Oprah for effectively sinking Trump labor secretary pick Andy Puzder, Colbert turned his attention to the ever-evolving story surrounding the president’s connections to the Russian government.

On Monday, reports that Mike Flynn lied about his communications with the Russian ambassador forced the former national security advisor to resign. And on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that “Trump aides were in constant touch with senior Russian officials throughout the campaign.”

“Constant touch, by the way, is also Trump’s Secret Service code name,” Colbert joked. “Now, this Russian revelation obviously raises questions like: ‘Are you f*cking kidding me,’ and ‘What?’”

Colbert noted that “intelligence sources are careful” not to say that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, pointing out that most of the networks are instead saying, “there’s a lot of smoke” surrounding the reports.

“You know what they say, where there’s smoke, there’s Stephen Miller blowing it up Trump’s ass,” Colbert said.

The Late Show host later said that during his visit with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, Trump put a 24-hour moratorium on his staff retweeting Neo-Nazis.

“It’s funny because it’s necessary,” Colbert said.

