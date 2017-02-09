Aretha Franklin says she’s retiring: ‘I feel very, very enriched and satisfied’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Queen of Soul is calling it a wrap. Well, sort of. In an interview with the television station WDIV in her hometown of Detroit, Aretha Franklin, 74, said she’ll retire this year after the release of a new album. “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion