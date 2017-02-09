Quantcast

Aretha Franklin says she’s retiring: ‘I feel very, very enriched and satisfied’

Los Angeles Times

09 Feb 2017 at 16:46 ET                   
Singer Aretha Franklin [Aretha Franklin official Facebook page]

The Queen of Soul is calling it a wrap. Well, sort of. In an interview with the television station WDIV in her hometown of Detroit, Aretha Franklin, 74, said she’ll retire this year after the release of a new album. “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and…

