Arizona sheriff who replaced Arpaio ends practice of holding immigrants past release date

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona,on Feb. 9, 2013. Photo by Darryl Webb for Reuters.

The law officer who replaced ousted Maricopa Country Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he will no longer hold immigrants who have served their time past their release dates for immigration officials.

Arpaio, who lost re-election in November while under federal investigation has long been a foe of undocumented immigrants and held them over for federal officials.

In an interview Friday night, new Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he is discontinuing the practice, questioning its legality, reports The Hill.

According to Penzone, immigration officials will still be welcome in his jail, but should not expect those who have served their time to be held past their date of release.

Penzone’s decision comes at a time when newly-elected President Trump is ramping up immigration enforcement leading to protests across the country.