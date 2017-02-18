Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Arizona sheriff who replaced Arpaio ends practice of holding immigrants past release date

Tom Boggioni

18 Feb 2017 at 14:49 ET                   
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio addresses the media about a simulated school shooting in Fountain Hills, Arizona,on Feb. 9, 2013. Photo by Darryl Webb for Reuters.

The law officer who replaced ousted Maricopa Country Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he will no longer hold immigrants who have served their time past their release dates for immigration officials.

Arpaio, who lost re-election in November while under federal investigation has long been a foe of undocumented immigrants and held them over for federal officials.

In an interview Friday night, new Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he is discontinuing the practice, questioning its legality, reports The Hill.

According to Penzone, immigration officials will still be welcome in his jail, but should not expect those who have served their time to be held past their date of release.

Penzone’s decision comes at a time when newly-elected President Trump is ramping up immigration enforcement leading to protests across the country.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds rally for himself in Melbourne, Florida
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+