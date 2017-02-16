Armed Services Committee Dem: Gen. Mattis might resign because Trump ‘is so crazy’

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, told MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren that he’s worried President Donald Trump’s Sec. of Defense James Mattis will eventually resign because “his boss is so crazy.”

“It seems like Democrats and Republicans like Mattis,” Van Susteren noted.

Mattis has worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

“We’re lucky to have Mattis there,” Moulton said. “He’s one of the only sane people in the administration. My only concern with Gen. Mattis is that he’s going to resign because his boss is so crazy.”

Moulton also talked about the problem with Trump’s immigration ban as it impacts some of the Arab translators that helped soldiers like him overseas.

He “is putting lives of our troops in danger about his action,” Moulton said. “His Muslim travel ban is hurting our — I have to work with these translators overseas.”

Earlier this week, Moulton attacked Gen. Michael Flynn and Trump’s administration for lying about Russian contacts. “That’s the definition of treason,” Moulton told CNN about the Trump administration.

Sources said late Thursday that retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down Trump’s offer to serve as National Security Council chair. According to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Harward sees the White House as “too chaotic” and called the offer “a sh*t sandwich.”

Moulton is a former Marine who fought in the Iraq War.

Watch the video below: