‘Australia sucks, prepare to go to war’: Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as Trump botching world leader calls

David Ferguson

04 Feb 2017 at 23:46 ET                   

On this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open, Alec Baldwin returned as a hapless Pres. Donald Trump speaking to world leaders by phone.

The sketch touched on the “Bowling Green Massacre” gaffe, the proposed border wall with Mexico and featured Kate McKinnon as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Steve Bannon appeared as the Grim Reaper and when Trump said he was tired and irritable and felt like he might freak out on someone, Bannon suggested, “Maybe you should call Australia.”

Trump got into a heated discussion with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“America first, Australia sucks, your reef is failing, prepare to go to war,” he said before hanging up.

“That was bad, wasn’t it?” Trump asked.

“No, that went just according to plan,” Bannon replied.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
