Author Neil Gaiman named UN goodwill ambassador

20 Feb 2017 at 10:37 ET                   
Author Neil Gaiman has been named a United Nations global goodwill ambassador as he continues efforts to bring attention to the plight of Syrian refugees. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced Gaiman’s appointment Monday after three years of working alongside the writer of books that include the modern classics Coraline and American Gods. In 2014, Gaiman…

