Author Neil Gaiman named UN goodwill ambassador
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
\
Author Neil Gaiman has been named a United Nations global goodwill ambassador as he continues efforts to bring attention to the plight of Syrian refugees. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced Gaiman’s appointment Monday after three years of working alongside the writer of books that include the modern classics Coraline and American Gods. In 2014, Gaiman…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion