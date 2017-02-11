Backing Wall Street, GOP moves to stop states from helping workers
Republicans have long campaigned on “states rights” promises — but in the opening days of the new Congress, GOP leaders are working to help the party’s financial industry donors try to block states from providing workers with low-cost retirement savings options. This week, Republican Reps. Tim Walberg (MI) and Francis Rooney (FL) introduced legislation to rescind…
