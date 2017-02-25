Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders brilliantly trolls Trump on Twitter after president claims ‘biggest of them all’ rally

Tom Boggioni

25 Feb 2017 at 10:32 ET                   
Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders -- (Flickr via Gage Skidmore/MSNBC screen grab)

Over a month into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to talk up his win last November with a tweet Saturday morning that was promptly mocked by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

As is his custom on Saturday mornings, Trump tweeted out a random comment first thing in the morning, writing, “Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

Sanders quickly shot Trump with a pithy, “They did. It wasn’t,” accompanied with photos showing the dismal turnout for the President’s inauguration.

You can see both tweets below:

Sanders wasn’t the only one to point out Trump had a very poor showing on Inauguration Day:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Watch live: Democratic National Committee holds election to choose new head
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+