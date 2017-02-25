Bernie Sanders brilliantly trolls Trump on Twitter after president claims ‘biggest of them all’ rally

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders -- (Flickr via Gage Skidmore/MSNBC screen grab)

Over a month into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to talk up his win last November with a tweet Saturday morning that was promptly mocked by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

As is his custom on Saturday mornings, Trump tweeted out a random comment first thing in the morning, writing, “Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

Sanders quickly shot Trump with a pithy, “They did. It wasn’t,” accompanied with photos showing the dismal turnout for the President’s inauguration.

You can see both tweets below:

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Sanders wasn’t the only one to point out Trump had a very poor showing on Inauguration Day: