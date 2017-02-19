Bernie Sanders calls Trump ‘pathological liar’ again
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders used President Donald Trump’s favorite mode of communication to call him out on his frequent attacks on the press. Sanders, once again, called Trump a “pathological liar” in a tweet posted Saturday, and drew parallels between the Trump presidency and totalitarianism. “In Trump’s view people should ignore all the news except what…
