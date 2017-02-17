Quantcast

Bernie Sanders Proposes Social Security tax hike for wealthy

International Business Times

17 Feb 2017 at 16:30 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed Thursday a perhaps futile attempt to make wealthier Americans pay more into Social Security in order to keep the decades-old program solvent, according to media reports. The former Democratic presidential candidate, along with Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), explained the plan that would increase benefits…

