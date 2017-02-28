Bernie Sanders to Israel: End ’50-year occupation’
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Israel to end its decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories in a speech to a liberal Jewish organization in Washington on Monday. Sanders spoke for more than a half hour at an annual event organized by J Street, a group that is dedicated to promoting dialogue between Washington, Israelis and Arabs…
