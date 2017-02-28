Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders to Israel: End ’50-year occupation’

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Israel to end its decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories in a speech to a liberal Jewish organization in Washington on Monday. Sanders spoke for more than a half hour at an annual event organized by J Street, a group that is dedicated to promoting dialogue between Washington, Israelis and Arabs…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Miss. GOP lawmaker kills domestic violence divorce bill in case abusers have a ‘change of heart’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+