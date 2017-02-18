Bill Gates says job-stealing robots should get taxed like humans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bill Gates thinks robots should get taxed just like humans, he said in a recent interview with Quartz. “Right now if a human worker does you know, $50,000 worth of work in a factory, that income is taxed,” the billionaire said. “If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you’d think we would tax…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion