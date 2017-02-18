Quantcast

Bill Gates says job-stealing robots should get taxed like humans

International Business Times

18 Feb 2017 at 09:06 ET                   
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is pictured at an interview with AFP in Berlin on January 27, 2015 (AFP)

Bill Gates thinks robots should get taxed just like humans, he said in a recent interview with Quartz. “Right now if a human worker does you know, $50,000 worth of work in a factory, that income is taxed,” the billionaire said. “If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you’d think we would tax…

