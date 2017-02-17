Bill Maher rips Trump presser: More ‘p*ssing and moaning’ than when he’s ‘with his Russian hooker’

Bill Maher (Photo: screen capture)

Bill Maher noted on Friday night’s “Real Time” that watching the wheels come off the Donald Trump presidency isn’t as much fun since “we’re all in the back of the car.”

While he had a set of jokes about the Russian government calling Trump “Agent Orange,” Maher got serious discussing the dangers of Trump’s cavalier attitude toward national security.

He went on to mock Trump’s 77-minute press conference calling it Trump’s “brain fart.”

“You know your Facebook friend who said he thought Trump was Hitler?” Maher said. “He was optimistic. What we have here is a mental patient who thinks he’s Hitler. The kid in the YouTube video who is high from the dentist made more sense.”

Maher went on to describe it as a long, whiney, “little bitchy,” airing of grievances. It was a “non-stop p*ssing and moaning and p*ssing and moaning. There’s less p*ssing and moaning when he’s with his Russian hooker.”

He then described all of the crazy things that have been distracting people like Sarah Palin being floated as a Canadian ambassador, as being nothing more than a distraction.

“While you’re watching the clown screw the pony, they’re breaking into your car,” Maher explained. His example was Scott Pruitt being named to run the EPA, an agency he spent the last several years suing.

Watch the full video below: