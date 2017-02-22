Black Lives Matter reacts to executive orders
A Black Lives Matter co-founder said Monday that African-Americans and black immigrants should “rise up” and “defend each other” in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at tightening and further enforcing the country’s immigration laws, The Observer reported. Opal Tometi, who helped start the movement five years ago and also serves as executive director…
