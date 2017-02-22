Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Black Lives Matter reacts to executive orders

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 09:48 ET                   
Opal Tometi (Youtube)

A Black Lives Matter co-founder said Monday that African-Americans and black immigrants should “rise up” and “defend each other” in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at tightening and further enforcing the country’s immigration laws, The Observer reported. Opal Tometi, who helped start the movement five years ago and also serves as executive director…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones thinks a ‘Homeland’ character is a conspiracy to make him look crazy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+