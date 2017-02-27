Blacks more hopeful than other races, ethnicities: Poll
African-Americans have significantly more hope for their futures than whites, Hispanics and Asians despite feeling much less fulfillment than their racial and ethnic counterparts, a new poll has found. Blacks, whites, Hispanics and Asians living in the U.S. were graded on their responses to two questions to gauge their optimism and expected satisfaction for the next…
