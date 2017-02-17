Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Blair calls on Britons to ‘rise up’ against Brexit

Newsweek

17 Feb 2017 at 08:01 ET                   
Tony Blair (Agence France-Presse)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is to give a speech on Friday in which he will encourage pro-European British citizens to “rise up” against Brexit. Blair will say that the British people voted to leave the European Union “without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit” and should have the “right to change their mind”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Charles Blow drops the hammer on conservative’s claim that all black people know each other in DC
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+