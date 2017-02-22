‘Blow me!’: Seth Meyers scorches Trump’s ‘cruel and unnecessary’ immigration policy changes

Seth Meyers (Photo: Screen capture)

Seth Meyers on Wednesday hit Donald Trump over his administration’s latest immigration police changes, at one point encouraging lawmakers to “stand up to Trump” and “take a cue from [him] and say, ‘blow me.’”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new memo regarding the president’s immigration policy that drastically expanded the “priorities for removal” by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and established a new office to assist victims of crimes by undocumented immigrants.

In his “Closer Look” segment Wednesday, the Late Night host railed into the president’s policy changes, as well as his perpetually-promised border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Watch the video below, via Twitter: