Body found in closet of Hollywood’s ‘Magic Castle’
The iconic Magic Castle in Los Angeles was shrouded in mystery Friday night after a body was found inside a closet. While police suspected the incident to be an apparent suicide case, a Hollywood police spokesman told the New York Daily News that foul play could not be ruled out immediately. Police arrived at the exclusive…
