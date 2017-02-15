Quantcast

Boy, 2, and man killed, pregnant woman wounded in shooting caught on Facebook Live

Chicago Tribune

15 Feb 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

CHICAGO — In a shooting caught on Facebook Live, a 2-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were killed and a pregnant woman was wounded when a gunman opened fire as they drove down an alley in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. “Call 911! They killed him … I have a bullet in my stomach,”…

