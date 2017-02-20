Quantcast

Breitbart could fire Yiannopoulos over pedophilia comments

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 16:53 ET                   
Milo Yiannopoulos (Youtube)

Breitbart editor and far-right writer Milo Yiannopoulos issued an apology Monday after he was labeled as too flippant or perhaps even a pedophilia sympathizer following an interview conducted last year, according to media reports. Now, it’s possible the conservative news site has considered firing the highly controversial Yiannopoulos, Fox Business reported. Yiannopoulos, who some have lashed…

