Breitbart could fire Yiannopoulos over pedophilia comments
Breitbart editor and far-right writer Milo Yiannopoulos issued an apology Monday after he was labeled as too flippant or perhaps even a pedophilia sympathizer following an interview conducted last year, according to media reports. Now, it’s possible the conservative news site has considered firing the highly controversial Yiannopoulos, Fox Business reported. Yiannopoulos, who some have lashed…
