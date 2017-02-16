Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bridgegate misconduct complaint against Christie can move forward, judge

NJ.com

16 Feb 2017 at 13:57 ET                   
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on This Week (ABC screen grab)

TRENTON — A Bergen County municipal judge ruled Thursday that a citizen’s complaint of official misconduct by Gov. Chris Christie can proceed anew, re-issuing a criminal summons that the governor had twice sought to have dismissed. The official misconduct charge alleges that Christie failed to act to reverse the politically motivated 2013 Fort Lee access lane…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It was Festivus’: CNN’s Jake Tapper tears into Trump’s ‘wild’ and ‘unhinged’ press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+