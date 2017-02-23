Quantcast

Bronx landlord murders tenant over unpaid rent

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 10:19 ET                   
Police crime scene tape at shooting incident (Shutterstock.com)

A landlord in the Bronx borough of New York City was accused this week of killing his tenant over months of unpaid rent. Zakir Khan, 44, owed nine months of fees when landlord Taha Mahran, 51, stabbed him repeatedly outside the home at the center of the dispute Wednesday evening, according to police. Khan was pronounced…

