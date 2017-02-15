Burlington Coat Factory drops Ivanka Trump’s brand From website
Burlington Coat Factory, a South Jersey-based discount retailer, is the latest to pull down Ivanka Trump’s products from its website. The retailer is facing criticism from #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign for ties with President Donald Trump’s family. Burlington sold 13 items from the Ivanka Trump brand and now the retailer no longer sells the first daughter’s products…
