Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Burlington Coat Factory drops Ivanka Trump’s brand From website

International Business Times

15 Feb 2017 at 05:41 ET                   
Ivanka Trump releases a video for supporters of her father Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Jan. 30, 2016. (YouTube)

Burlington Coat Factory, a South Jersey-based discount retailer, is the latest to pull down Ivanka Trump’s products from its website. The retailer is facing criticism from #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign for ties with President Donald Trump’s family. Burlington sold 13 items from the Ivanka Trump brand and now the retailer no longer sells the first daughter’s products…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Robert Reich: The latest White House mess exposes Donald Trump’s long con
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+