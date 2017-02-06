Quantcast

California Republicans ask Trump administration to block bullet train funding

Los Angeles Times

06 Feb 2017 at 18:06 ET                   
Congressman Kevin McCarthy (U.S. House of Representatives website)

LOS ANGELES — California’s House Republicans have asked the Trump administration to block a pending federal grant for the state’s high-speed rail project until an audit of the project’s finances is completed. The letter, signed by all 14 members of the state’s GOP delegation, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, was sent to Transportation Secretary Elaine…

