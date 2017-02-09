‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans channels his superhero alter ego in Twitter battle against David Duke

Captain America: Civil War (Photo: Promotional PR photos via Marvel Studios)

Chris Evans on Thursday took up his “Captain America” shield, defending the nation against former KKK leader David Duke, someone the Marvel superhero might see as a villain hell-bent on destroying what’s right and good in America.

Evans and Duke battled on Twitter after the “Captain America” star tweeted his outrage over Donald Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Congress confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Quoting Dukes, praise of Sessions’ appointment, Evans wrote:

If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

In response, Duke taunted Evans saying Captain America must be for “these Zionist wars.”

Typical dumb actor – if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017

Evans hit back with a list of “25 quotes by David Duke,” which he called “nuggets of bigotry.”

“We can’t let hatred be the loaded voice,” Evans added.

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017