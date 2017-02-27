Casey Affleck’s best actor Oscar win results in online backlash
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This year’s Oscars was filled with myriad controversies: From Warren Beatty announcing the wrong film for the best picture award to host Jimmy Kimmel slamming President Donald Trump in his opening speech. But another controversy made its way to social media: Ben Affleck’s brother Casey winning the best actor award for “Manchester By The Sea.” Ben’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion