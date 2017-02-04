Quantcast

Celebrate Rosa Parks’ birthday by celebrating her legacy

International Business Times

04 Feb 2017 at 16:50 ET                   
Rosa Parks (Mugshot)

The legendary Rosa Parks, a civil rights pioneer who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in 1955, passed away 12 years ago. But Saturday would have been her 104th birthday — if you’re looking for a way to celebrate her legacy of activism, here…

