Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Champion of Obamacare to give response to Trump

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 21:04 ET                   
Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear (Screen capture)

The man who will give the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday is a champion of Obamacare and former governor of a state that Trump triumphed heavily in last November. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will take center stage despite not being in public office and lacking much…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Read the entire text of President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+