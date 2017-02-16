Chicago Transit Authority uses social media to deny rumors of immigration checkpoints: ‘You are welcome here’
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority has taken to social media to deny rumors that immigration officials have been checking identification at transit stations this week. “There have been NO incidences of ID checkpoints for purposes of verifying immigration status anywhere on CTA,” the CTA said in a statement posted on its Facebook page and on…
