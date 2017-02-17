Child’s play: Team Trump rewrites award-winning Department of Energy website for kids
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This story was co-published with The Atlantic. Almost 20 years ago, the U.S. Energy Information Administration had an idea: Make an educational website for children about energy sources and the science behind them. In short order, the EIA created “ Energy Kids,” which now features energy-themed sudoku and crossword puzzles, colorful pie charts and a know-it-all…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion