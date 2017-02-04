CIA woman in torture controversy vaulted to number 2 slot
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
For more than a year, former top CIA officials have assured anyone who would listen that the agency had no intention of heeding Republican Donald Trump’s campaign call to “bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding.” Likewise, the spy agency’s new director, former Representative Mike Pompeo (R-Mich.), promised Congress during his confirmation hearings…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion