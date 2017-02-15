Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Civil Rights advocates worry Title IX will suffer under DeVos

International Business Times

15 Feb 2017 at 20:39 ET                   
Betsy DeVos during her Senate confirmation hearing (Screenshot)

The National Women’s Law Center on Wednesday urged Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to enforce Title IX, which bars sexual discrimination in schools and fights sexual assault. “All students deserve to learn in safe environments, free from gender-based violence and harassment, which is why we want you to enforce Title IX,” the group said in a letter…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This guy has to read a book!’: CNN panel erupts over Trump’s attacks on the media, intel community
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+