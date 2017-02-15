Civil Rights advocates worry Title IX will suffer under DeVos
The National Women’s Law Center on Wednesday urged Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to enforce Title IX, which bars sexual discrimination in schools and fights sexual assault. “All students deserve to learn in safe environments, free from gender-based violence and harassment, which is why we want you to enforce Title IX,” the group said in a letter…
