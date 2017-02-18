Civil rights panel: Flint water crisis linked to ‘systemic racism’
LANSING, Mich. — The Flint drinking water crisis has its root causes in historical and systemic racism, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission said Friday in a hard-hitting report that calls the public health catastrophe ” a complete failure of government” and recommends a rewrite of the state’s emergency manager law and bias training for state officials.…
