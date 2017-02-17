CNN’s Ana Navarro slams Trump’s erratic behavior: We’re seeing the ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ president

Ana Navarro (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Ana Navarro compared Donald Trump to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, noting the dramatic changes between his composed speech at a rally Friday and Thursday’s wide-ranging and widely criticized press conference.

“You know what we saw between yesterday and today though is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” Navarro said on CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin. ”Yesterday he was all over the place, today he was actually focused on the relevant subject matter in front of him, Boeing.”

“He actually sounded presidential,” Navarro continued. “It might be the first or second time in 29 days he sounds presidential. He didn’t talk about the electoral college vote.”

“He did talk about winning South Carolina in a landslide,” Baldwin reminded Navarro.

“Yeah but he didn’t talk about the 3 to 5 million illegal aliens voting,” Navarro said, referring to Trump’s oft-repeated, albeit baseless, claim that he would have won the popular vote were it not for millions of undocumented immigrants who illegally voted for Hillary Clinton. “He didn’t talk about fake news, he actually stuck to message, he stuck to script, he read the teleprompter and he did very well.”

“I would tell the people in the White House, instead of building a wall between Mexico and us, build a wall around the White House and do not let Donald Trump in—keep him on the road,” Navarro said, adding “that’s where he’s happiest.”

“He’s been cooped up in the White House without Melania, without friends, obsessing over Don Lemon, CNN and every news program and just stewing like a caged lion,” she added, imploring the White House “let the guy lose!”

Watch the video below, via CNN: