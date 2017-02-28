Colbert: Trump is missing the White House press dinner because he’s booked at the Kremlin one that night

CBS host Stephen Colbert -- screencapture

As is his custom on Monday nights, Late Show host Stephen Colbert had to catch up on weekend Donald Trump news, smacking the president around for not knowing “health care could be so complicated,” and for cancelling on the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in April.

Noting the the president will address Congress Tuesday night , which will televised to the nation, Colbert suggested Trump might talk about Obamacare.

Showing a clip of Trump stating, “We’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare. and we have come up with a solution that’s really, really, I think, very good,” before adding, “Now, I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated,” Colbert couldn’t contain his laughter.

“Some people knew, a few people knew, one or two,” Colbert quipped. “I could think of one guy — tall, big smile, used to sit in your chair — it’s just you that didn’t know.”

“That’s like if I performed open heart surgery tomorrow and said, ‘Wow, nobody knew it would be so wet in here!'” he added.

Turning to the annual dinner with the White House press, Colbert said the president unfortunately “double-booked” himself.

“It’s no surprise that, on Saturday, Trump tweeted, ‘I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!'” the CBS host remarked. “That’s disappointing, but it’s not his fault. That night he’s already scheduled to be at the Kremlin correspondents’ dinner. He’s double-booked, nothing he can do, darn it! Poor planning.”

Watch the video below via CBS: