Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones: My audience is ‘the teeth’ of Trump’s ‘information warfare’ campaign

Alex Jones (Screenshot)

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — who believes that both the 9/11 terror attack and the massacre at Sandy Hook were “false flag” operations carried out by the United States government — is again openly boasting about his influence on President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jones said that the audience who listens to him is “the teeth” in the president’s “information warfare” campaign that’s aimed at publicizing the kinds of “alternative facts” infamously pushed by Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

However, this isn’t just empty boasting on Jones’s part.

Trump has regularly embraced a wide range of conspiracy theories — including the belief that vaccines are linked to autism and that President Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a forgery — that were spread by Jones’s Infowars website.

“Two weeks ago, Mr. Trump’s quickly debunked allegation that the news media covered up terrorism by Islamic extremists echoed reports on Infowars, including one headline that blared: ‘Scandal: Mass Media Covers Up Terrorism to Protect Islam,'” the Times notes. “Before that, there was Mr. Trump’s false claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants voted illegally for Hillary Clinton, which Infowars had asserted in November.”