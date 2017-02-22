Could Russia fly you to the moon soon?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russia’s top aerospace design contractor is looking to start flying tourists to the moon by the year 2021, according to the company’s CEO. According to Energia boss Vladimir Solntsev, the company could sell nine places on the Soyuz spacecraft this spring for tourists seeking to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The plan would involve flying…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion