Could you get health coverage denied because of a Fitbit?

International Business Times

18 Feb 2017 at 12:47 ET                   
Fitbits (fitbit.com)

Fitness trackers like the Fitbit are popular among health-conscious users for a lot of reasons: you can track stats like how far you walk each day, your heart rate or even the quality of your sleep. But could that information be used to deny you health coverage one day? At The Conversation, Andrew Boyd — a…

